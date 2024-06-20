By Anna Ellis •
Published: 20 Jun 2024 • 17:47
Santa Pola Moto Club hosts thrilling Mototourism Challenge. Image: Ayuntamiento de Santa Pola.
Bikers from different parts of Spain and Belgium gathered for an event organised by the Santa Pola Moto Club.
This event, held over the second weekend of June, was the fifth round of the 2024 Spanish Mototourism Touring Challenge Cup and took place on the Paseo Adolfo Suarez in Santa Pola, under the name Flamingos 2024.
Fifty federated riders from various parts of Spain participated to score points in the Motorcycle Tourism Championship of the national and Madrid federations.
They were joined by federated Belgian pilots competing in the Belgian International Touring Championship, along with non-federated entrants who completed the navigation route and regularity test.
Saturday, June 8, was very active with many participants, but Sunday, National Motorcycle Day, saw less activity due to return distances, weather warnings, and election day, leading to reduced participation.
In total, 125 bikers registered for the event.
Along with curious onlookers and passers-by, they enjoyed concerts by Blacknight and Noname, which enlivened the afternoons of both Saturday and Sunday.
Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Originally from Derbyshire, Anna has lived in the middle of nowhere on the Costa Blanca for 19 years. She is passionate about her animal family including four dogs and four horses, musicals and cooking.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Comment for robots
Please empty this comment field to prove you're human.
Website
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.