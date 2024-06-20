By Anna Ellis • Published: 20 Jun 2024 • 17:47

Santa Pola Moto Club hosts thrilling Mototourism Challenge. Image: Ayuntamiento de Santa Pola.

Bikers from different parts of Spain and Belgium gathered for an event organised by the Santa Pola Moto Club.

This event, held over the second weekend of June, was the fifth round of the 2024 Spanish Mototourism Touring Challenge Cup and took place on the Paseo Adolfo Suarez in Santa Pola, under the name Flamingos 2024.

Tourism Championship

Fifty federated riders from various parts of Spain participated to score points in the Motorcycle Tourism Championship of the national and Madrid federations.

They were joined by federated Belgian pilots competing in the Belgian International Touring Championship, along with non-federated entrants who completed the navigation route and regularity test.

National Motorcycle Day

Saturday, June 8, was very active with many participants, but Sunday, National Motorcycle Day, saw less activity due to return distances, weather warnings, and election day, leading to reduced participation.

In total, 125 bikers registered for the event.

Along with curious onlookers and passers-by, they enjoyed concerts by Blacknight and Noname, which enlivened the afternoons of both Saturday and Sunday.