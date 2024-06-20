By Anna Ellis •
Published: 20 Jun 2024 • 19:41
Storm surge: Segura river reservoirs gain water. Image: Confederación Hidrográfica del Segura / Facebook
Heavy storms in June have added ten hectometers of water to the Segura River’s reservoirs.
The latest figures are according to the Segura Hydrographic Confederation.
Despite this increase, the Region of Murcia and southern Alicante still face a significant water shortage.
The Segura basin now has 264 cubic hectometers (hm³) of water, which is 23.2 per cent of its capacity.
The largest reservoir, Cenajo, holds 60 hm³, or 14 per cent of its capacity.
The Pedrera reservoir gained 2.5 hm³ this week, reaching 21% of its capacity, thanks to water diversions from the Ojós weir.
To manage flooding, the Confederation used infrastructure like the Orihuela siphon.
In Beniel, river flow peaked at 60 cubic meters per second, compared to the usual 5 cubic metres per second. Some of this extra water was stored in the reservoirs.
Additionally, La Pedrera receives water from the Torrevieja desalination plant and the Tajo transfer, which is performing well during the irrigation season.
Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Originally from Derbyshire, Anna has lived in the middle of nowhere on the Costa Blanca for 19 years. She is passionate about her animal family including four dogs and four horses, musicals and cooking.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Comment for robots
Please empty this comment field to prove you're human.
Website
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.