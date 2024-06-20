By Anna Ellis • Published: 20 Jun 2024 • 19:41

Storm surge: Segura river reservoirs gain water. Image: Confederación Hidrográfica del Segura / Facebook

Heavy storms in June have added ten hectometers of water to the Segura River’s reservoirs.

The latest figures are according to the Segura Hydrographic Confederation.

Despite this increase, the Region of Murcia and southern Alicante still face a significant water shortage.

23.2% Capacity

The Segura basin now has 264 cubic hectometers (hm³) of water, which is 23.2 per cent of its capacity.

The largest reservoir, Cenajo, holds 60 hm³, or 14 per cent of its capacity.

The Pedrera reservoir gained 2.5 hm³ this week, reaching 21% of its capacity, thanks to water diversions from the Ojós weir.

To manage flooding, the Confederation used infrastructure like the Orihuela siphon.

River Flow

In Beniel, river flow peaked at 60 cubic meters per second, compared to the usual 5 cubic metres per second. Some of this extra water was stored in the reservoirs.

Additionally, La Pedrera receives water from the Torrevieja desalination plant and the Tajo transfer, which is performing well during the irrigation season.