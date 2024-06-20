The Euros 2024 start to get serious

By John Smith •
Published: 20 Jun 2024 • 23:34
Harry Kane with his first goal of the tournament
Credit: Euro 2024 X
The biggest question in International football is whether it’s better to flatter to deceive or just score the points to allow you to progress.
Spain shot out of the starting blocks in their first match against Croatia winning 3–0 and in their second match against current European Champions Italy, they managed a 1-0 victory on Thursday June 20 .
This will be enough to see them progress to the next round of the Euro 2024 Championship regardless of the result of their third qualifying match against Albania on June 24.
England on the other hand have really underperformed, except they haven’t, in as much as they won their match against Serbia and have drawn their second match 1-1 against Denmark also on June 20 even though they were booed off the field by their own supporters.
Kane scored, and although it was a lacklustre performance they head their group and If the team which in theory is worth hundreds of millions of euros beats Slovenia on Tuesday June 25 then they will also be in the next round.
Being optimistic, they can’t continue to be so disconnected and unable to string telling passes together for much longer so hopefully, after being one of the favourites, they will turn into the ‘dark horses’ of the competition and actually move forward to take their first title since 1966!
