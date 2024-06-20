The Grand Unveiling – La Sala Clubhouse shines bright in Marbella

By EWN • Published: 20 Jun 2024 • 15:08

June 12th marked a significant event in Marbella’s social calendar as the towns representatives from businesses large and small along with celebrities gathered at The Clubhouse Marbella, the latest offering from La Sala group.

This new venture promised a transformative experience and delivered in every aspect. The anticipation was palpable among Marbella’s invitees, who eagerly lined up to witness the unveiling of this luxurious venue, and they were not disappointed.

The design of The Clubhouse Marbella is a stroke of brilliance, featuring a spacious central area seamlessly connected to intimate alcoves. Each alcove offers a unique blend of activities, from state-of-the-art golf simulators to interactive darts, pool tables, and even a fully equipped barbershop and massage salon. This open-plan concept ensures that guests can immerse themselves in the vibrant atmosphere while enjoying the luxury of participating or simply spectating.

The venue’s ambiance is a sensory delight, characterised by plush seating arrangements and sophisticated tasteful lighting that create an unparalleled setting for adult entertainment. It redefines leisure with a blend of gourmet dining options that are as enticing on the menu as they are on the plate. From sumptuous cocktails to a wide selection of champagnes and fine wines, every aspect of The Clubhouse Marbella exudes luxury and exclusivity.

The opening night was a spectacle to behold, with champagne flowing generously and a plethora of exquisite treats to tantalise the palate. Athletes, celebrities, and guests of all ages revelled in the diverse offerings, finding something to enjoy amidst the variety of experiences available. Whether indulging in a leisurely haircut followed by a massage, savouring gourmet delights, or engaging in spirited games, The Clubhouse Marbella offers an all-encompassing experience unlike any other in the region.

The team behind La Sala group is renowned for their impeccable service, treating every guest like a celebrity. This attention to detail was evident throughout the evening, enhancing the feeling of exclusivity and luxury that permeates The Clubhouse Marbella.

This new addition to Marbella’s social scene has undoubtedly set a new standard for entertainment in the region. Its innovative concept combines luxury, leisure, and excitement in a way that has never been done before. Whether visiting for a holiday or seeking a memorable night out, The Clubhouse Marbella promises an unforgettable experience that will resonate long after the night ends.

In conclusion, The Clubhouse Marbella has made a grand entrance onto the Marbella stage, captivating its audience with a blend of opulence, entertainment, and exceptional service. As the newest gem in La Sala’s crown, it is poised to become a social favourite, offering a haven where luxury meets leisure in the heart of this vibrant town.

C Juan Belmonte s/n, Nueva Andalucia, Marbella 29660

952 814 145

reservations@lasalabanus.com

Sponsored