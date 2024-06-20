By Anna Ellis • Published: 20 Jun 2024 • 13:29

Turtle triumph: Over 100 eggs laid at Arenales del Sol. Image: Oceanogràfic València / Facebook.

On June 18, Arenales del Sol received exciting news: a turtle had come ashore, laid over a hundred eggs, and returned to the sea.

The turtle’s tracks in the sand were clearly visible, surprising many morning walkers on the beach.

Unusual Marks

The first to notice these unusual marks were members of the coastal cleaning service.

The spawning area was initially cordoned off with tape and nearby rubbish bins.

Technicians from various organisations, including specialists from the Oceanogràfic and the University of Valencia, technicians from the Elche City Council, and representatives from Ecologistes en Acción, were called in to study the area and ensure the process could continue undisturbed.

Egg Relocation

For safety reasons, the technicians relocated more than a hundred eggs to another point on the Elche coast.

Summer is the nesting season when female turtles come ashore to lay their eggs in suitable spots.

It is crucial that these turtles are not disturbed during this time.

Call 112

If you see a turtle coming ashore, the best course of action is to call 112, which activates the Stranding Network, composed of the University of Valencia, the Generalitat, and the Oceanogràfic Foundation.