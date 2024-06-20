By Anna Ellis •
Walk for a cause: Join Asoka Orihuela's animal charity event. Image: Asoka Orihuela - Página / Facebook.
On Sunday, June 23, the long-awaited charity walk will take place at the Asoka Orihuela Animal Protection Centre.
The animal rescue centre is located on Camino Lo Arques s/n in the San Bartolomé district.
Asoka Orihuela has organised three sessions for participation in this ‘Talk & Walk’ charity event.
The schedule includes a talk in Spanish at 10:30.AM followed by a talk in English at 11:00.AM. This will be followed by the chance to take a rescue dog for a walk!
Those interested in participating can register in advance by emailing asokaorihuela@gmail.com.
The aim of the event is to raise awareness about animal rescue and protection in the municipality, focusing on adoption, shelter, and volunteering for abandoned animals, as well as the management and maintenance of the municipal animal protection centre.
Participation requires a donation of €5.
This day offers an opportunity to spend a pleasant morning learning about the important work carried out by the staff and volunteers, helping the animals, and possibly finding a pet to adopt.
