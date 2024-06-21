80s and 90s party

By Kevin Fraser Park • Published: 21 Jun 2024 • 10:03

Photo: Paul Maxwel

On Saturday July 13, the fantastic Admiral Arena Room of the San Roque Casino is celebrating a great party of the 80s and 90s.

With the magnificent performance of Paul Maxwel with his spectacular Piano Man show you will be invited to remember the classics of those prodigious decades of song.

With the voice and piano of this musician who has shared stages with great stars of the song, including: Michael Bolton, Lionel Richie, Simple Red, George Benson and many others, the room will vibrate with the great hits that have marked an era.

And after this great live show, the party continues with the music of DJ, Javier Arquimbau with a musical repertoire you will not stop dancing on this summer night that will be unique and unforgettable.

Tickets are available at the advance price of €20, at the box office on the night they will be €25. Buy your tickets at Corte Ingles and Eventbrite or, for reservations, call: 633 64 72 60

There is no doubt that this will be a unique night where you will not be able to stop dancing and you will immerse yourself in this unforgettable era of music.