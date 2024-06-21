Ambassador reception marks five years

By Donna Williams •
Published: 21 Jun 2024 • 16:02
The British Ambassador, his wife and representatives of the Consulates
Credit: EWN
Mr Hugh Elliott, the British Ambassador for the past five years, and his wife are preparing to depart for London to assume a new role in the Foreign Office.
During his tenure, Mr Elliott has significantly contributed to diplomatic relations between the two countries.
A reception was held at the Ambassador’s residence in Madrid to mark the occasion and, in particular, to thank the British Community Organisations for their collaboration and support over the last five years.
The gathering took place in the sunlit gardens, creating a warm and welcoming atmosphere. Guests enjoyed a glass of something cool and refreshing, together with some delicious canapes.
It was a truly intimate affair, with around 50 invited guests, including representatives from politics, the British Consulates, and the many charities that support the English-speaking community in Spain.
Charities that included Samaritans in Spain, who were privileged to share a conversation with the Ambassador in which he divulged that he had gifted King Felipe with some jars of marmalade that he had made to mark the tenth anniversary of his reign. A gift, he said ‘that symbolised the British-Spanish relationship that he had enjoyed over the years.”
During his heartfelt speech, the Ambassador expressed his deep appreciation for all those present, sharing that he had gained a profound understanding of the diverse range of organisations established to support UK residents over the past five years.
He also took a moment to commend the Consulates for their exceptional work, especially during the challenges of Brexit.
Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Marketer, copywriter, storyteller and President of Samaritans in Spain. They say variety is the spice of life and I am definitely loving life!
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Comment for robots
Please empty this comment field to prove you're human.
Website
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.