Ambassador reception marks five years

By Donna Williams • Published: 21 Jun 2024 • 16:02

The British Ambassador, his wife and representatives of the Consulates Credit: EWN

Mr Hugh Elliott, the British Ambassador for the past five years, and his wife are preparing to depart for London to assume a new role in the Foreign Office.

During his tenure, Mr Elliott has significantly contributed to diplomatic relations between the two countries.

A reception was held at the Ambassador’s residence in Madrid to mark the occasion and, in particular, to thank the British Community Organisations for their collaboration and support over the last five years.

The gathering took place in the sunlit gardens, creating a warm and welcoming atmosphere. Guests enjoyed a glass of something cool and refreshing, together with some delicious canapes.

English support in Spain

It was a truly intimate affair, with around 50 invited guests, including representatives from politics, the British Consulates, and the many charities that support the English-speaking community in Spain.

Charities that included Samaritans in Spain, who were privileged to share a conversation with the Ambassador in which he divulged that he had gifted King Felipe with some jars of marmalade that he had made to mark the tenth anniversary of his reign. A gift, he said ‘that symbolised the British-Spanish relationship that he had enjoyed over the years.”

During his heartfelt speech, the Ambassador expressed his deep appreciation for all those present, sharing that he had gained a profound understanding of the diverse range of organisations established to support UK residents over the past five years.

He also took a moment to commend the Consulates for their exceptional work, especially during the challenges of Brexit.