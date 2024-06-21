Breaking ground: Tartessos Málaga pioneers cohousing for retirees

By Catherine McGeer • Published: 21 Jun 2024 • 15:15

Community-focused retirement living Image: tartessosmalaga.es

A new retirement haven is taking shape with Tartessos Málaga’s latest project in Rincón de la Victoria.

Features of Tartessos Málaga’s Retirement Community

Set to welcome around 90 residents by late 2025, this cooperative has broken ground on apartments boasting sea views. Targeting those nearing retirement, their appeal lies in community living without relying on family or friends, offering amenities like pools, leisure centres, healthcare, and even a hair salon.

Progress and Timeline: Construction Update

With a quarter of the complex already built on a 4,300 square metre plot, they aim to complete construction by summer 2025, welcoming residents by Christmas.

Community Growth and Future Plans

Started by 25 partners and growing to 65, Tartessos Málaga exemplifies the cohousing trend gaining popularity among Spanish retirees. ‘We have up to a hundred interested individuals on our waitlist,’ they stated, prompting plans for similar complexes in Málaga, and Vélez-Málaga.

As Spain’s population ages, initiatives like Tartessos Málaga offer a viable, community-oriented retirement option for those financially prepared to seize it. Many believe these ‘cohousing’ communities should be subsidised by the government to support the aging population.

