By Anna Ellis • Published: 21 Jun 2024 • 9:03

Cirque du Soleil returns: Experience the magic in Alicante. Image: Cirque du Soleil / Facebook.

Cirque du Soleil, which translates to Circus of the Sun in French, stands as one of the entertainment industry’s most triumphant theatrical producers.

It seamlessly blends elements of circus arts, acrobatics, and dance into mesmerising performances.

Currently, Cirque du Soleil boasts a workforce of 5,000 employees, with 1,300 of them being talented artists, spread across five continents.

Alicante Bound

And now, Cirque du Soleil’s beloved Alegría has been revamped and is heading to Alicante!

Immerse yourself in this classic show, set in a crumbling kingdom where change is brewing.

Timeless Masterpiece

Alegría has been transformed into a timeless masterpiece by Cirque du Soleil, perfect for a new audience.

In the heart of a kingdom without a king, Alegría witnesses the clash between the old guard and a fresh movement hungry for optimism and renewal.

On one side, there are the aristocrats and their self-proclaimed king, a deluded figure clinging to power.

On the other, a grassroots movement rises to challenge the status quo.

Where & When?

Experience the magic on July 16 at 6:30 PM at Bajo la Gran Carpa, Playa San Juan, Alicante.

To book tickets, head to the website cirquedusoleil.com.