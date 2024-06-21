Community grieves as Periana Mayor passes away

By Catherine McGeer • Published: 21 Jun 2024 • 13:13

Remembering Rafael Torrubia Image: Facebook/ Town Hall

RAFAEL TORRUBIA, the mayor of Periana, has tragically passed away due to a heart attack, confirmed by sources within his Party.

Tributes Pour In from Across Political Lines

Daniel Pérez, the PSOE’s leader in Málaga, expressed deep sorrow on social media, describing Torrubia as a vibrant, honest, hardworking leader who cherished his town. ‘I’m still shocked by this sad news,’ he shared, extending heartfelt condolences to Torrubia’s family and friends. Juan Espadas, PSOE-A’s general secretary, also conveyed condolences, emphasising Torrubia’s dedication to socialist values.

Oscar Medina of Torrox Praises Torrubia’s Dedication

The news has resonated beyond party lines. Oscar Medina, mayor of Torrox (PP), praised Torrubia as a great person who always put his town first. ‘I am deeply saddened,’ he remarked, offering sympathy to Torrubia’s family and the Periana community.

Torrubia leaves behind a legacy of public service and community spirit that will be remembered by many.

