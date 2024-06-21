Community grieves as Periana Mayor passes away

By Catherine McGeer •
Remembering Rafael Torrubia
RAFAEL TORRUBIA, the mayor of Periana, has tragically passed away due to a heart attack, confirmed by sources within his Party.
Daniel Pérez, the PSOE’s leader in Málaga, expressed deep sorrow on social media, describing Torrubia as a vibrant, honest, hardworking leader who cherished his town. ‘I’m still shocked by this sad news,’ he shared, extending heartfelt condolences to Torrubia’s family and friends. Juan Espadas, PSOE-A’s general secretary, also conveyed condolences, emphasising Torrubia’s dedication to socialist values.
The news has resonated beyond party lines. Oscar Medina, mayor of Torrox (PP), praised Torrubia as a great person who always put his town first. ‘I am deeply saddened,’ he remarked, offering sympathy to Torrubia’s family and the Periana community.
Torrubia leaves behind a legacy of public service and community spirit that will be remembered by many.
