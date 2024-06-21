Denmark’s footballers push for equal pay

By Catherine McGeer •
Danish Men's Football Team Foregoes Pay Rise
IN a significant move towards gender equality, Denmark‘s male footballers have chosen to forgo a salary increase to ensure their female counterparts receive equal basic pay. This decision, announced by the players’ union recently, marks a notable step in promoting fairness in sports.
Union spokesperson Magnus Hviid explained, ‘The men’s team chose not to ask for a salary increase to improve the conditions of the women’s team.’ He praised this decision as an ‘extraordinary measure’ and noted that while progress is being made, there is still work to be done to achieve full equality in national teams.
The new agreement ensures that both men’s and women’s teams will receive the same match bonuses for away games and improved insurance coverage for the women’s team. However, a pay gap remains because there are no bonuses for home matches, leading to overall pay differences between the two teams.
To address this, the Danish Football Federation (DBU) and the players’ union have agreed to start new negotiations for the women’s team after the summer break.
Michael Sahl Hansen, the director of the players’ union, Spillerforeningen, commended the men’s team for not seeking better conditions for themselves. Instead, players such as Andreas Christensen, Thomas Delaney, Christian Eriksen, Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg, Simon Kjaer, and Kasper Schmeichel supported the women’s team.
The agreement also includes the creation of a shared clubhouse and a development fund. The men’s team will partly finance this fund when they qualify for major tournaments, with the players and the DBU contributing one million Danish kroner each (€134,100).
Denmark joins other countries like the United States, Australia, and Brazil in working towards closing the gender pay gap in football. These efforts highlight a growing trend towards gender equality in sports, ensuring fair and inclusive opportunities for all athletes.
In addition to their efforts off the field, the Danish men’s team recently played a crucial match in the UEFA Euro 2024. They secured a 1-1 draw against England in a Group C match on June 20. Harry Kane opened the scoring for England in the 18th minute, but Morten Hjulmand equalised for Denmark in the 34th minute. Both teams had opportunities in the second half, but the match ended in a draw. This result leaves England with four points from two matches, while Denmark and Slovenia have two points each from two draws, and Serbia has one point from two games.
