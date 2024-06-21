Discover Murcia’s secluded beach with a Roman past

By Catherine McGeer •
Published: 21 Jun 2024 • 17:17
Murcia’s Roman past at Playa Amarilla
Image: Shutterstock/ 1 Media
TUCKED away on the Murcian coast lies Águilas, home to Playa Amarilla. Unlike the more crowded spots, this beach is prized for its golden sands and peaceful atmosphere.
One of its stand-out features is its connection to ancient Roman history. Opposite Playa Amarilla stands Isla del Fraile, where excavations have unearthed remnants dating back to the 1st century BC, particularly during the 4th and 5th centuries AD. During Roman times, the island served as a hub for marine resource exploitation, producing garum, a prized fish sauce. Archaeological digs have uncovered fish-salting pools, revealing a thriving local industry and trade links across the Mediterranean and North Africa.
In later centuries, the island housed an Islamic necropolis from the 12th to 13th centuries. More recently, from the late 19th to early 20th centuries, the island was home to a British spy post, adding another layer to its diverse history.
Today, Playa Amarilla remains a peaceful haven where visitors can connect with history in the middle of natural beauty, far from the crowds of more popular tourist spots along the coast.
I am an Irish writer who has been living in Spain for the past twenty years. My writing centers around the Costa Cálida. As a mother I also write about family life on the coast of Spain and every now and then I try to break down the world of Spanish politics!
