From square to square: five summer concerts

By Kevin Fraser Park • Published: 21 Jun 2024 • 12:30

Photo: The Coovers

Once again, with the arrival of summer, the Town Hall of Alhaurin de la Torre has organised the concert cycle ‘ De plaza en plaza’ (From square to square) with the aim of promoting emerging musicians and revitalising the hospitality businesses in the streets and squares of the town where these open-air concerts are held.

For 2024, the cycle is made up of five concerts scheduled for Tuesday July 2 in Calle Málaga; Tuesday July 23 in Plaza del Llano de Zapata; Tuesday August 6 in Calle Alcalde José Benítez Rocha, Friday August 9 in Plaza de los Regulares and the closing concert on Tuesday August 13 in Avenida del Mar de Retamar.

The groups are of various styles and musical genres that have not yet performed in this series of concerts before. Papa’s Band will perform on July 2, Marco Incomparable on July 23, The Coovers on August 6, Boogie Chilli Sound on August 9 and Nery’s Band on August 13.

Nery’s Band is a group created around the singer Nery Godoy. With a musical style that encompasses current pop with Latin influences, with songs of their own creation as well as those of other artists.

Marco Incomparable is the stage name of Marcos Díaz, an artist and producer from Málaga. In 2023 he performed numerous concerts in venues and festivals organised in Malaga, as well as producing and collaborating with different artists.

La Reencarnación and the Papa’s Band were formed by the renowned Malaga singer Encarni Navarro together with two other musicians creating a flamenco retropop fusion style.

The Coovers have over 20 years of stage experience including covers of: Queen, Michael Jackson, The Beatles, The Bee Gees, Oasis, Coldplay, Radiohead, Elvis Presley or Robbie Williams.

Alhaurin councillors Andrés García and María del Mar Martínez said that the bands were selected from over 30 who applied and appealed to the general public to come and enjoy these concerts and support these young local groups, to eat in the bars and restaurants and to enjoy a pleasant evening with friends and neighbours.