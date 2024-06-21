Future travel by drone

By Lily Taylor •
Published: 21 Jun 2024 • 11:04
Crisalion Mobility team
Credit: Crisalion Mobility
Helicopter taxis will soon get you from Malaga to Marbella in under 20 minutes.
The manufacturers Crisalion Mobility and Malaga iJet have agreed to have 10 taxis with 5 passengers each flying by 2030.
The small aircraft is held up by drones and will cost users €100 to fly.
To begin with, they will have a human pilot, but the aim is to be able to fly them remotely.
Carlos Poveda CEO of Crisalion Mobility said that it is the future of travel and there are no environmental impacts as “it is 100 per cent electric”.
The first routes will start from Malaga airport to luxury hotels, Marbella and Puerto Banus. However, more destinations are in the plans, including Sotogrande, Gibraltar, Ronda, and even across the Straits to the Spanish enclave of Ceuta.
