Guadalest, Spain’s most visited village

The Guadalest river
Credit: Pixabay: McAngulo
One of Valencia’s most popular tourist attractions, Guadalest is around 25km west of Benidorm.
Its full name is El Castell de Guadalest, and it is one of Spain’s most visited villages. It is accessed via a long, windy road, making it an enjoyable and picturesque drive.
The Moors founded it, and its history goes back to the 11th century when the Castle of L’Alcazaiba was built. It is arguably Guadalest’s most photographed monument. This castle is also known under the name Castle of Saint Joseph, and today, only the Alcala Tower remains.
It can only be reached on foot, but those who venture this high up are rewarded with truly spectacular views. Three of the highest mountains in this area, the Sierra Xorta, the Sierra Aitana, and the Sierra Serrella, can all be seen, as can the river below and the hillsides.
The Guadalest River looks beautiful when looking down on it, resembling a turquoise lagoon. This is because it has been dammed to form a reservoir. A boat trip provides a different perspective of Guadalest and an alternative photo opportunity.
The streets are paved with cobblestones and have an ‘old town’ feel. There are lots of little boutiques selling unusual wares that make unique gifts and keepsakes.
For those looking for somewhere to eat, there are plenty of cafés and bars offering a tempting alfresco dining experience.
