Kelly Saunders is safe and well

By Donna Williams •
Updated: 21 Jun 2024 • 18:42
Kelly Saunders is back with her family
Credit: Kelly’s family
Kelly Saunders has been reunited with her family thanks to the support of the local community.
Originally from Brighton and now living in Rojales, Kelly was officially declared a ‘missing person’ earlier this week after she was last seen on Thursday, June 13, at a tobacconist in Torrevieja. Two days previous, she had also been seen leaving Quesada Fish and Chips at 9.52pm.
Alan Heath, a concerned neighbour, was quick to notice something amiss when he discovered Kelly’s cats left unattended. This unusual behaviour sparked a widespread social media campaign, reflecting the community’s growing concern and desperate hope for her safe return.
Upon learning of Kelly’s disappearance, her mother and sister, Lynsey, immediately flew to Spain. They, along with the local police, meticulously reviewed Kelly’s last known movements.
In their quest for answers, they also sought the help of Euro Weekly News, whose web article garnered over 15,000 views, a testament to the community’s support for Kelly and her family.
The news came in the early hours of Thursday July 20 that Kelly had been found, safe and well. She has now been reunited with her family, and Lynsey and her mum would like to express their extreme gratitude for all the help, support and concern shown.
Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Marketer, copywriter, storyteller and President of Samaritans in Spain. They say variety is the spice of life and I am definitely loving life!
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Comment for robots
Please empty this comment field to prove you're human.
Website
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.