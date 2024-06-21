Kelly Saunders is safe and well

By Donna Williams • Updated: 21 Jun 2024 • 18:42

Kelly Saunders is back with her family Credit: Kelly’s family

Kelly Saunders has been reunited with her family thanks to the support of the local community.

Originally from Brighton and now living in Rojales, Kelly was officially declared a ‘missing person’ earlier this week after she was last seen on Thursday, June 13, at a tobacconist in Torrevieja. Two days previous, she had also been seen leaving Quesada Fish and Chips at 9.52pm.

Alan Heath, a concerned neighbour, was quick to notice something amiss when he discovered Kelly’s cats left unattended. This unusual behaviour sparked a widespread social media campaign, reflecting the community’s growing concern and desperate hope for her safe return.

Community support in the hunt for Kelly Saunders

Upon learning of Kelly’s disappearance, her mother and sister, Lynsey, immediately flew to Spain. They, along with the local police, meticulously reviewed Kelly’s last known movements.

In their quest for answers, they also sought the help of Euro Weekly News, whose web article garnered over 15,000 views, a testament to the community’s support for Kelly and her family.

The news came in the early hours of Thursday July 20 that Kelly had been found, safe and well. She has now been reunited with her family, and Lynsey and her mum would like to express their extreme gratitude for all the help, support and concern shown.