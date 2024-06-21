Koi – New Restaurant opening June 25

By EWN •
Published: 21 Jun 2024 • 16:04
We are thrilled to announce the grand opening of Koi Restaurant, located on the prestigious Golden Mile. Inspired by the ancient Japanese legend of destined connections, Koi offers a unique dining experience where love, fate, and exceptional cuisine beautifully converge.
At Koi, we believe in the power of food to bring people together and create lasting memories. Our menu features a delightful blend of traditional sushi and delectable dishes from our robata grill, all crafted with passion and precision. Each dish is a testament to the intricate bonds that bring us together, making every meal a celebration of connection and flavour.
KOI : (Noun) love, tender, passion. A feeling of love or longing for a specific person.
Join us for lunch and dinner every day starting June 25th. To celebrate our opening, we’re offering a special discount: use code EURO25 to receive 25% off LUNCH until 6th July.
Discover a place where every bite is a journey of love and taste. We look forward to welcoming you to Koi Restaurant on the Golden Mile!
Av. Bulevar Pricipe Alfonso de Hohenloe,30 29602 Marbella, Malaga
Contact 697 870 616
Sponsored
