MABS celebrates 25 years of cancer support in Spain

21 Jun 2024
25 Years of Support
MABS Cancer Support Fundación has reached a significant milestone, celebrating its 25th anniversary of supporting cancer sufferers in Spain. This voluntary organisation extends its services to people of all nationalities, ensuring they are just a phone call away for anyone in need.
The foundation was established in 1999 by five women with breast cancer who recognised the lack of support during and after treatment. Led by current President Jacqui Phillips MBE, these women created Marina Alta Breast Cancer Support, which later evolved into MABS Cancer Support Group to support all cancer types. Today, MABS has centres and charity shops from Valencia to Murcia, with hospitals and medical personnel regularly referring patients to their services. Their ongoing commitment continues to make a significant impact on the lives of cancer sufferers and their families in Spain.
MABS offers various support services, including transport to and from hospital or clinic appointments. They also provide patient companions to appointments when family or friends are unavailable and translators and interpreters for appointments. Additionally, MABS helps with home assistance, such as ironing, washing, gardening, walking the dog, or simply visiting. They loan mobility and medical equipment like hospital beds, mattresses, wheelchairs, walking frames, and other personal aids.
