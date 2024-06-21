Marbella charity gala

By Kevin Fraser Park • Published: 21 Jun 2024 • 11:44

Gala dinner for charity Photo: Marbella Town Hall

The Real Club de Golf de Guadalmina will host on Saturday July 13 at 8.30pm, a charity gala of the Order of St. Lazarus in Jerusalem, whose proceeds will go to the Faro programme and to the research and treatment of leprosy.

250 guests are expected to attend the event, which will include a musical performance by the Coro Andaluz, as well as an auction of donated items.

Marbella Town Hall’s Councillor for Social Rights, Isabel Cintado, presented the initiative and said that the foundation, “does magnificent work to help those most in need and that now it is also going to collaborate with one of the municipality’s most important social projects, launched in 2003 to help the elderly who suffer from imposed loneliness and people with functional diversity under the age of 65″.

Rafael Álvarez from the Order of Saint Lazarus explained that the Order, “dates back to the time of the Crusades, when it was in charge of the leper colonies, and has been adapting to the times, becoming a non-profit foundation which, in the case of Marbella, has been carrying out its work for more than 20 years and has been organising this gala for 13 years”.

He said that the proceeds, “will cover the scholarships for doctors specialising in the treatment of leprosy, because it is a disease that still exists, and under the agreement signed with Marbella Voluntaria, food, hygiene and support products will be offered through our ‘Eating comes first’ programme”.