Marbella charity gala

By Kevin Fraser Park •
Published: 21 Jun 2024 • 11:44
Gala dinner for charity
Photo: Marbella Town Hall
The Real Club de Golf de Guadalmina will host on Saturday July 13 at 8.30pm, a charity gala of the Order of St. Lazarus in Jerusalem, whose proceeds will go to the Faro programme and to the research and treatment of leprosy.
250 guests are expected to attend the event, which will include a musical performance by the Coro Andaluz, as well as an auction of donated items.
Marbella Town Hall’s Councillor for Social Rights, Isabel Cintado, presented the initiative and said that the foundation, “does magnificent work to help those most in need and that now it is also going to collaborate with one of the municipality’s most important social projects, launched in 2003 to help the elderly who suffer from imposed loneliness and people with functional diversity under the age of 65″.
Rafael Álvarez from the Order of Saint Lazarus explained that the Order, “dates back to the time of the Crusades, when it was in charge of the leper colonies, and has been adapting to the times, becoming a non-profit foundation which, in the case of Marbella, has been carrying out its work for more than 20 years and has been organising this gala for 13 years”.
He said that the proceeds, “will cover the scholarships for doctors specialising in the treatment of leprosy, because it is a disease that still exists, and under the agreement signed with Marbella Voluntaria, food, hygiene and support products will be offered through our ‘Eating comes first’ programme”.
Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Kevin was born in Scotland and worked in marketing, running his own businesses in UK, Italy and, for the last 8 years, here in Spain. He moved to the Costa del Sol in 2016 working initially in real estate. He has a passion for literature and particularly the English language which is how he got into writing.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Website
Comment for robots
Please empty this comment field to prove you're human.
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.