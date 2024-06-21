News in Brief Almeria

By John Smith •
Published: 21 Jun 2024 • 14:44
The fire in Albox was soon contained
Credit: Albox Council
Catch up with a few short articles from different towns collected across Almeria Province in the last week
At around 1am on the morning of June 14, neighbours spotted a fire burning in a palm plantation in Pago Aljara, Albox. As there was no wind, local firefighters who arrived quickly were able to bring it under control.
Celebrate World Music Day from 9pm on Friday June 21 at the Classijazz Swing Room in Almeria City where the main band for this super party will be The Celts Folk & Rock joined by many surprise musical guests.
On July 5, there is a special evening at the Huercal Overa Castle where for €45, guests will be able to enjoy a range of wines and food prepared by Restaurante Perejil starting at 9pm. The price includes a coach from Supermercado Consum and to book call 697 781 727.
Youngsters aged between 13 and 18 are invited to attend the Vera Health Centre on Tuesdays Thursdays and Fridays between noon and 2pm to receive a vaccination against Papilomavirus (HPV), a virus which at worst can cause cancerous growths.
Due to a problem with internal pipes, water that fed the attractive fountains in Turre was cut off which meant that they were left dry.
Apparently the course of the problem whilst obvious was very difficult to correct but by June 14, the problem had been resolved although the water pressure was quite low but over the following days it increased in order to ensure that all of the fountains were back in service.
A recent report by Informes Mecánicos suggests that there may be as many as 60,000 vehicles in Almeria Province which did not pass the ITV in 2023.
The Technical Vehicle Inspection (ITV) checks to ensure that older vehicles meet the minimum safety requirements to allow them to be on the road, although this does not guarantee the vehicle is completely 100 per cent sound.
With 29,000 plus cars and around 10,000 motor bikes not covered by the ITV pass and the balance being other types of vehicle, there is of course a fear that in the event of an accident, the driver of the vehicle without ITV may be uninsured.
Worst municipalities with lack of ITV are very much in line with population and are Almería followed by El Ejido and Roquetas de Mar.
