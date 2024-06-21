News in Brief Costa del Sol

By Lily Taylor • Published: 21 Jun 2024 • 11:58

Announcing the skateboard contest Credit: Ayuntamiento de Benalmadena

Catch up with some of the shorter stories of events on the Costa del Sol over the last week.

Skateboarding

A Skateboarding contest will be held in celebration of San Juan in Benalmadena.

‘Street Contest Arroyo’ will take place on Saturday 22 June at 10am at the Innova facilities and will have various stages.

Lucia Camero, the Councillor for Youth of Benalmadena has invited neighbours and visitors who love this sport to come along and enjoy it.

It will begin with a warm-up until noon and the qualifiers will finish around lunchtime.

From 4pm, there will be a final round and a fight to win ‘The best trick’.

The tournament will end with a prize award ceremony for the winners.

Beautiful Mums

On Saturday June 15, the ninth edition of the Mrs +30 beauty pageant was celebrated in Malaga. With four different age categories, over 20 candidates across Spain attended, proving beauty doesn’t have an age.

Haaland in Marbs

Norwegian footballer and Manchester City star, Erling Haaland, was spotted partying as he got caught up in a routine National Police security check while on holiday in his much-loved summer destination, Marbella.

Most connections

Malaga Airport is now the fourth airport in Spain with the most connections to the rest of the world, with direct flights to 154 destinations.

Olympic Swimmer

Torremolinos swimmer, Carmen Balbuena, is competing in Mallorca in the last competition to qualify for the Paris 2024 Olympic Games.

Cyber attack

All is back to normal after Benalmadena’s cyber-attack last week.

Benalmadena council restored all public services on Tuesday June 18 after revealing there had been “no data theft or installation of malicious programs”.

All online services are up and running but some teleworking employees remain suspended.

On the morning of Wednesday 12 June, the council’s IT department noticed suspicious activity.

Security preventative methods were put in place, and everything was put on hold while the council analysed possible stolen data.

During the suspension period, members of the public could still access some council services but the appointment system was unavailable as well as other online services.

Nightclub reform

A racy nightclub is to be given a very different purpose- a Lidl supermarket.

The hostess club, ‘Le Coq D’Or’, in Benalmadena is now under construction to become another establishment of the successful German supermarket chain.

Le Coq D’Or, which closed five years ago, was well known in the Malaga province, attracting hundreds of visitors and hosting parties until the early hours of the morning.

The opening date of the supermarket and the number of staff needed is still unknown.

This addition will be greatly appreciated as the area, Avenida Europa, has little retail, only a SuperCor store.

Lidl is set to invest more than €20 million this year in the opening of five shops in Andalucia, including Benalmadena.