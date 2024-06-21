News in Brief Costa del Sol

By Lily Taylor •
Published: 21 Jun 2024 • 11:58
Announcing the skateboard contest
Credit: Ayuntamiento de Benalmadena
Catch up with some of the shorter stories of events on the Costa del Sol over the last week.
A Skateboarding contest will be held in celebration of San Juan in Benalmadena.
‘Street Contest Arroyo’ will take place on Saturday 22 June at 10am at the Innova facilities and will have various stages.
Lucia Camero, the Councillor for Youth of Benalmadena has invited neighbours and visitors who love this sport to come along and enjoy it.
It will begin with a warm-up until noon and the qualifiers will finish around lunchtime.
From 4pm, there will be a final round and a fight to win ‘The best trick’.
The tournament will end with a prize award ceremony for the winners.
On Saturday June 15, the ninth edition of the Mrs +30 beauty pageant was celebrated in Malaga. With four different age categories, over 20 candidates across Spain attended, proving beauty doesn’t have an age.
Norwegian footballer and Manchester City star, Erling Haaland, was spotted partying as he got caught up in a routine National Police security check while on holiday in his much-loved summer destination, Marbella.
Malaga Airport is now the fourth airport in Spain with the most connections to the rest of the world, with direct flights to 154 destinations.
Torremolinos swimmer, Carmen Balbuena, is competing in Mallorca in the last competition to qualify for the Paris 2024 Olympic Games.
All is back to normal after Benalmadena’s cyber-attack last week.
Benalmadena council restored all public services on Tuesday June 18 after revealing there had been “no data theft or installation of malicious programs”.
All online services are up and running but some teleworking employees remain suspended.
On the morning of Wednesday 12 June, the council’s IT department noticed suspicious activity.
Security preventative methods were put in place, and everything was put on hold while the council analysed possible stolen data.
During the suspension period, members of the public could still access some council services but the appointment system was unavailable as well as other online services.
A racy nightclub is to be given a very different purpose- a Lidl supermarket.
The hostess club, ‘Le Coq D’Or’, in Benalmadena is now under construction to become another establishment of the successful German supermarket chain.
Le Coq D’Or, which closed five years ago, was well known in the Malaga province, attracting hundreds of visitors and hosting parties until the early hours of the morning.
The opening date of the supermarket and the number of staff needed is still unknown.
This addition will be greatly appreciated as the area, Avenida Europa, has little retail, only a SuperCor store.
Lidl is set to invest more than €20 million this year in the opening of five shops in Andalucia, including Benalmadena.
Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Website
Comment for robots
Please empty this comment field to prove you're human.
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.