Palma’s Club Scene

Published: 21 Jun 2024 • 9:09
Time Square Palma attracts a vibrant crowd
Credit: Times Square Palma
Whether you’re looking for trendy dance clubs with world-famous DJs, laid-back bars with live music, or intimate speakeasies, Palma has something to offer:
This boutique club is a popular spot for Palma’s socialites and partygoers. The sleek interior features plush furnishings, cascading crystal chandeliers, and an open-air terrace with a swimming pool and stunning views of the marina. Social Club frequently features world-renowned DJs and boasts resident DJs on all other nights.
If you’re looking for a high-energy club with a focus on electronic music, Kaelum is the place to be. This club features a state-of-the-art sound system and lighting rig, ensuring an immersive dance experience. They also host international DJs and theme nights throughout the week.
This versatile club offers a mix of live music, DJ sets, and dance nights. With a focus on hip-hop and R&B, Times Square attracts a young and energetic crowd. They also host themed nights and special events throughout the year.
This popular disco pub is a great place to dance the night away. With a mix of classic disco hits and modern dance music, Rockefeller’s caters to a wide age range. They also offer a variety of drink specials and promotions.
This intimate speakeasy has a focus on handcrafted cocktails and a relaxed atmosphere, Tito’s is perfect for a sophisticated night out. They also feature live jazz music on select nights.
