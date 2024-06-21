Rincón de la Victoria: ‘One Million Steps for Epilepsy’

By Catherine McGeer • Published: 21 Jun 2024 • 16:16

Rincón de la Victoria rallies for epilepsy Image : Rincon de la Victoria Town Hall.

ONCE again, Rincón de la Victoria has joined the ‘One Million Steps for Epilepsy’ march to mark National Epilepsy Day. Under the slogan ‘Epilepsy: Do you know it?’, the event kicked off from Pepe El Boticario Square, featuring local residents, the Málaga Epilepsy Association (AMADE), the Social Welfare Councillor Olga Cervantes, and other local officials.

Rincón de la Victoria’s Participation in ‘One Million Steps for Epilepsy’

This initiative, driven by the Spanish Epilepsy Federation and organised by AMADE and the Social Welfare department, aims to raise awareness about epilepsy and call for more support for research, inclusion, and recognition of the challenges faced by those with the condition.

Event Details and Participants

Councillor Olga Cervantes explained that the walk began at 11:00 am from Pepe El Boticario Square, reaching the Granadillas stream before returning to the starting point. Here, participants enjoyed a day of activities, music, and dance performances.

Goals of the Campaign

Mayor Francisco Salado emphasised the progress made in recent years in diagnostic tests and treatments for epilepsy but highlighted the need for continued efforts in early diagnosis due to the various types of epilepsy. The ‘One Million Steps for Epilepsy’ campaign aims to raise public awareness about the need for more research support, the establishment of necessary epilepsy units, and greater inclusion and recognition of the social, work, and educational challenges faced by those with epilepsy.

It’s estimated that between five and ten percent of the Spanish population will experience a seizure at some point, and up to 20 per cent of these individuals will have recurrent seizures, highlighting the need for comprehensive attention to epilepsy.

