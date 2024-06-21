By Kevin Fraser Park • Updated: 21 Jun 2024 • 12:47

Jazz in the Park Photo: Torremolinos Town Hall

Musicians from Germany, England and Cuba will be performing at the Torremolinos Summer Jazz Festival in the town’s Parque de la Batería.

The event consists of four concerts during the months of July and August, which will be feature, among others, the violinist Konstantin Merezhnikov and will include a food truck service.

The event was launched by the Councillor for Events, José Manuel Ruiz, and the manager of the Clarence Jazz Club, Javier Salinas. The councillor wanted to invite locals and visitors to come to these evenings because, he said, “they are going to have a lot of fun with these concerts suitable for all audiences and in such a wonderful setting as Parque de la Batería “.

Salinas, organiser of the programme, said that, “the concerts offer a diversity of genres within jazz itself and with an international focus”.

The festival kicks off on Monday July 8 with a performance by the Ralph Moore Quintet with a contemporary jazz style. The musician toured and recorded in the 80s and early 90s with the greatest artists of the genre.

On Monday July 22 it will be the turn of Pedro Pablo. The Cuban musician has a long and renowned musical career whose aim is to share the experience of the true sound of Cuban jazz from the golden years of the 30s, 40s and 50s.

The German band ‘The Sazerac Swingers’ will take the stage on Monday August 5. They will transport the audience back to the golden 1920s, the era of jazz, starting in New Orleans and passing through Chicago and Harlem, where jazz began its conquest of dance halls all over the world.

On Monday August 19, the Spanish group ‘Swing For Five’ will perform a soundtrack of the 20th century. The songs, in the basic repertoire of jazz, were composed for the cinema from well-known films including: ‘Hello Dolly’, ‘Pinocchio’, ‘The Voyage to Nowhere’ and ‘The Wizard of Oz’, among others.

All concerts will take place at 9pm with free admission.