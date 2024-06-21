Supermarkets in Spain: reader’s preferences

By Talyta Franca • Published: 21 Jun 2024 • 7:15

Fresh fruit and vegetables abound in Spain Credit: Jason Flickr

When it comes to grocery shopping in Spain, those arriving here from other countries have a variety of preferences, each with their own unique reasons.

Variety of Products

Mercadona, Founded in 1977, is currently one of the biggest supermarket chains in Spain, with 1,617 stores throughout the country.

The market is often praised for its comprehensive range of products. Reader Nigel Springall said on the Euro Weekly News Facebook page, “Mercadona for everything apart from the fresh meat section, we get that from Consum.”

The preference for Mercadona is shared by Dee Rogan, who appreciates the store’s service: “Mercadona Love everything about these stores Price /Quality/Variety of products. Just wish there was one in Belfast.”

Not everyone shares the same enthusiasm. Isabel Bauset emphatically states, “I hate Mercadona. I’ve had a few problems with them and they didn’t bother.”

Freshness and Customer Service

Another leading market in Spain is Consum, with 670 supermarkets. It emerges as a favourite among readers, especially for those prioritising fresh produce and excellent customer service.

Carole Ann Healey commented, “Always Consum, excellent for fresh fruit and vegetables and vegetarian selection.” Another reader highlights the store’s fresh products and staff service: “I prefer Consum fresh products and excellent customer service. My fruit and vegetables are bought in a Spanish grocery.”

For those with specific dietary needs, Consum stands out in the comments. “Consum. It’s like the Co-op in UK, you get money back every month with a Consum card but the most important for me is the vegan cheese, vegan tortilla and barista oat milk, not to mention their sulphates free red wine,” shared Susan Goodman, underlining the store’s diverse and high-quality vegan options.

Price Preference

The international chain Lidl, which has stores not only in Spain but in other 30 countries, is also mentioned in the comments by the readers, particularly for its unique product offerings and value.

Elaine Wilks mentions, “Mercadona for their brilliant deliveries first class, and Lidl for their ham, yoghurt and bargain bazar.”

Val McMillan eagerly anticipates the opening of a new Lidl store: “Mercadona (our regular store is closed for a refit which is v exciting) and Lidl (especially since we’re getting a new Lidl opening soon in Yecla which is closer to us-can’t wait!) Two of my favourite supermarkets will be brand new.”