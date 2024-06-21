The essence of Italy on the Costa del Sol

By Kevin Fraser Park • Published: 21 Jun 2024 • 11:34

La Cabane - a taste of Italy Photo: La Cabane

The beach club La Cabane, iconic in the region, combines a characteristic Dolce&Gabbana decoration with food prepared by the Marbella chef Dani García who was influenced by a trip along the Amalfi coast.

For summer 2024, the La Cabane beach club at the Los Monteros hotel will feature the essence of southern Italian cuisine.

Inaugurated in the mid-1960s, La Cabane will combine a setting dominated by white and blue tones of the sea with a menu dominated by pastas and risottos during the Marbella’s summer season.

The Italian fashion brand Dolce&Gabbana decorates the textiles and details of the interior of the establishment – including its central swimming pool – and the outside area of the restaurant with its iconic Blu Mediterraneo print, characteristic of majolica ceramics in the south of Italy.

“As a whole, Dolce&Gabbana’s new features at La Cabane offers an immersive experience in the universe of la dolce vita, an absolute expression of the purest aesthetics of the Mediterranean country”, said the managers of the beach club that has been visited by Queen Sofia and King Juan Carlos, Julio Iglesias and the Malaga actor Antonio Banderas.

The menu is the result of the creativity of Marbella chef Dani García after a trip to the Amalfi coast and Capri, where he got to know first-hand the restaurants of the area.