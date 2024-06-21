The essence of Italy on the Costa del Sol

By Kevin Fraser Park •
Published: 21 Jun 2024 • 11:34
La Cabane - a taste of Italy
Photo: La Cabane
The beach club La Cabane, iconic in the region, combines a characteristic Dolce&Gabbana decoration with food prepared by the Marbella chef Dani García who was influenced by a trip along the Amalfi coast.
For summer 2024, the La Cabane beach club at the Los Monteros hotel will feature the essence of southern Italian cuisine.
Inaugurated in the mid-1960s, La Cabane will combine a setting dominated by white and blue tones of the sea with a menu dominated by pastas and risottos during the Marbella’s summer season.
The Italian fashion brand Dolce&Gabbana decorates the textiles and details of the interior of the establishment – including its central swimming pool – and the outside area of the restaurant with its iconic Blu Mediterraneo print, characteristic of majolica ceramics in the south of Italy.
“As a whole, Dolce&Gabbana’s new features at La Cabane offers an immersive experience in the universe of la dolce vita, an absolute expression of the purest aesthetics of the Mediterranean country”, said the managers of the beach club that has been visited by Queen Sofia and King Juan Carlos, Julio Iglesias and the Malaga actor Antonio Banderas.
The menu is the result of the creativity of Marbella chef Dani García after a trip to the Amalfi coast and Capri, where he got to know first-hand the restaurants of the area.
Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Kevin was born in Scotland and worked in marketing, running his own businesses in UK, Italy and, for the last 8 years, here in Spain. He moved to the Costa del Sol in 2016 working initially in real estate. He has a passion for literature and particularly the English language which is how he got into writing.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Website
Comment for robots
Please empty this comment field to prove you're human.
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.