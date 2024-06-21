The Folk Festival of Torremolinos

By Kevin Fraser Park • Published: 21 Jun 2024 • 9:58

Folklore Festival Photo: Asociación Folclórica Cultural 'Juan Navarro'

The 13th Folk Festival of Torremolinos will be held on Saturday July 6 and will feature performances by different groups from Ciudad Real, Guadalajara and Torremolinos.

Organised by the Asociación Folclórica Cultural ‘Juan Navarro’ of Torremolinos and with the collaboration of the Town Hall and the Federación Malagueña de Asociaciones de Folclore Fedafolk Andalucía, it is a festival of music, dance and traditional costumes and customs from different Spanish towns.

On July 6 at 8pm the groups will gather in the Plaza de la Nogalera. At 8.30pm the parade will start in the Plaza de la Nogalera and will go along Calle San Miguel, Plaza Costa del Sol and Avenida de Los Manantiales until it reaches the Plaza Pablo Ruiz Picasso. It will be in this place where from 9.30pm the audience will be able to enjoy the dance performances by the Folkloric Association ‘Los Mimbrales de la Fuente’, from Fuente del Fresno from Ciudad Real, the Folkloric Group ‘Palacio de la Cotilla’ from Guadalajara, and the Folkloric Cultural Association ‘Juan Navarro’ of Torremolinos.

Access to the show is free of charge.