By Donna Williams •
Published: 22 Jun 2024 • 12:41
Castle of San Jose in Guadalest
Credit: Pixabay: vbgfairint
The Castle of San Jose in Guadalest, also known as Saint Joseph, is a site of great historical importance.
Its remains, best viewed from a cliff overlooking the old walled town of Guadalest, tell a story of resilience and rebirth. The castle stands as a testament to the power of nature, having been ravaged by a series of earthquakes between 1644 and 1752.
The sole entrance to this historical site is a tunnel carved through the rock at the Saint Joseph gate, offering a unique and intriguing access point. All that remains of the fortress, an 11th century structure, is a restored tower serving as a poignant reminder of the castle’s past glory.
Despite not being well-preserved, this fortress has the unique feature of encompassing the entire town—all of it formed part of the castle, nestled amidst the mountains.
Within the walled area, notable features include the parish church, the Orduña House, now converted into a museum and the prison.
In 1993, the castle was purchased from the Marquises of the town and declared a historic-artistic monument.
Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Marketer, copywriter, storyteller and President of Samaritans in Spain. They say variety is the spice of life and I am definitely loving life!
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Website
Comment for robots
Please empty this comment field to prove you're human.
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.