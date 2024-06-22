By Donna Williams • Published: 22 Jun 2024 • 12:41

Castle of San Jose in Guadalest Credit: Pixabay: vbgfairint

The Castle of San Jose in Guadalest, also known as Saint Joseph, is a site of great historical importance.

Its remains, best viewed from a cliff overlooking the old walled town of Guadalest, tell a story of resilience and rebirth. The castle stands as a testament to the power of nature, having been ravaged by a series of earthquakes between 1644 and 1752.

How to get to Guadalest castle

The sole entrance to this historical site is a tunnel carved through the rock at the Saint Joseph gate, offering a unique and intriguing access point. All that remains of the fortress, an 11th century structure, is a restored tower serving as a poignant reminder of the castle’s past glory.

Despite not being well-preserved, this fortress has the unique feature of encompassing the entire town—all of it formed part of the castle, nestled amidst the mountains.

Within the walled area, notable features include the parish church, the Orduña House, now converted into a museum and the prison.

In 1993, the castle was purchased from the Marquises of the town and declared a historic-artistic monument.