Celebrating 50 years of the treasured cave

Celebrating 50 years
Image: Delegación de Gobierno de la Junta de Andalucía en Málaga
THE Junta de Andalucía has highlighted the significant contribution of the Cueva del Tesoro to tourism as a unique attraction in Europe.
This weekend marks the commemoration of its 50th anniversary since opening to the public, with a series of special events scheduled. Gemma del Corral, Delegate for Tourism, Culture, and Sports, alongside Antonio José Martín, the Tourism Councillor of Rincón de la Victoria, unveiled the planned activities.
On Saturday, June 22, Diana Navarro will perform at the Municipal Auditorium starting at 10 pm, with admission being free until full capacity is reached. The following day, Sunday, June 23, attention will turn to the Cueva del Tesoro for an official ceremony marking this milestone.
Gemma del Corral emphasised the cave’s pivotal role in tourism and commended the local government for orchestrating a comprehensive program of activities. Antonio José Martín highlighted the cave’s uniqueness as one of only three worldwide of marine origin and the sole accessible one in Europe, making it a prime attraction. Last year saw a record-breaking 75,000 visitors, affirming its status as a premier destination in the province of Málaga.
