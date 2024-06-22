Chill & Grill in Playa Marina

By EWN • Published: 22 Jun 2024 • 14:12

Playa Marina’s Go-To Spot for Delicious Chicken and More

Located in the heart of Playa Marina, Chill & Grill has quickly become a beloved dining destination since its inception nearly two years ago. With its welcoming atmosphere and mouthwatering menu, this chicken restaurant has earned a loyal following among locals.

The inspiration behind Chill & Grill is a story of resilience and community spirit. During the challenging times of the Covid-19 pandemic, many rotisserie chicken spots closed their doors. Recognising the void this left, Nicky, the passionate owner, decided to open a rotisserie chicken takeaway. This vision soon expanded into the thriving restaurant we know today, as Nicky identified a growing demand for quality, freshly prepared meals.

Chill & Grill’s menu has evolved to offer an enticing variety of dishes beyond rotisserie chicken. Guests can enjoy a range of chicken dishes, hamburgers, ribs, and salads, all served with delectable sauces. The emphasis on using quality produce ensures that every meal is a delightful experience.

The restaurant’s ambiance is equally inviting, whether you choose to dine in the air-conditioned indoor area or the charming outdoor terrace. One of the standout offerings is the Pie Liquor and Mash, along with the popular ½ Roast Chicken served with chips and coleslaw. Currently, there’s a special offer for two people, including drinks, priced at just €25.00—a perfect deal for a beachside meal.

Chill & Grill also caters to those on the go, with convenient takeaway options ideal for a picnic. As summer approaches and dining preferences shift, the restaurant has adjusted its hours, now welcoming guests daily from 3:00 PM to 10:30 PM. The dedicated team, including Nicky, Tom, and Nicola, ensures that every visit is met with warm smiles and excellent service.

Sundays at Chill & Grill are particularly special, with the Sunday Roast being a crowd favourite. Due to its popularity, reservations are recommended to avoid missing out. The restaurant also prides itself on its homemade desserts. During a recent visit, I indulged in their heavenly Red Velvet Cake and Biscoff Cheesecake, both of which were exceptional. For those celebrating special occasions, bespoke birthday cakes and other desserts can be ordered by speaking with Nicky.

Families with children are always welcome at Chill & Grill, and ample parking is available—just make sure not to miss the Playa Marina turn off the motorway. Whether you’re a local or a visitor, Chill & Grill offers a memorable dining experience that keeps you coming back for more.

Playa Marine, Mijas Costa 29649

711 037 626

Sponsored