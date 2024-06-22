Join SARJA Microsanctuary’s 2nd anniversary open day

By Catherine McGeer •
Published: 22 Jun 2024 • 22:29
Celebrate with Sarja Microsanctuary
Image: Facebook/ Sarja Microsanctuary
SARJA Microsanctuary, located in Competa, is excited to announce the celebration of its second anniversary by opening its doors to the public for the first time ever! This special event is a fantastic opportunity to learn more about their work, share stories, and support a worthy cause.
The celebration will take place on Saturday, June 29, and Sunday, June 30, from 11 am to 3 pm. Visitors can look forward to a sanctuary tour, a vegan BBQ, delicious vegan cupcakes, and a solidarity store with sanctuary merchandise. Sarja Microsanctuary has launched its first-ever t-shirt designs, which not only look great but also support its mission to provide a safe haven for rescued animals.
Due to space, parking, and logistical constraints, attendance is limited to 20 people per day, so be sure to confirm your attendance. Entrance is by voluntary donation.
Don’t miss this unique chance to celebrate with Sarja Microsanctuary and make a difference. Your presence and support are crucial for their continued growth and ability to help more animals. They’re looking forward to welcoming you with open arms! For more information, you can email sarjamicrosanctuary@gmail.com.
I am an Irish writer who has been living in Spain for the past twenty years. My writing centers around the Costa Cálida. As a mother I also write about family life on the coast of Spain and every now and then I try to break down the world of Spanish politics!
