Mar Menor clean-up

By Catherine McGeer •
Published: 22 Jun 2024 • 22:06
Progress in Mar Menor
Image: fundacionestrelladelevante.es
IN a joint effort to mitigate environmental risks in the Mar Menor, authorities have successfully removed a dozen sunken vessels, leaving over 30 still submerged.
Over the past five years, the regional government has extracted 54 boats, collaborating with local fishermen, the Estrella de Levante Foundation, Anse, WWF, and Hippocampus. The unregulated mooring of boats poses threats such as oil spills, collisions, and hazards to beach safety.
Since 2018, the Region of Murcia has taken responsibility for removing 54 boats. Disputes with the central government led to a collaboration model involving various groups to continue extractions. Recent efforts saw twelve vessels up to twelve metres long removed from locations like Lo Poyo and Playa Honda, aiding ecosystem preservation.
‘The challenge persists due to varying depths and conditions,’ noted Juan López Abadía of the Estrella de Levante Foundation. An upcoming documentary will showcase cleanup efforts and protection measures for seahorses and other local species. Future operations aim to clear the remaining thirty-plus wrecks, ensuring compliance with environmental laws and safeguarding the lagoon’s delicate ecosystem.
I am an Irish writer who has been living in Spain for the past twenty years. My writing centers around the Costa Cálida. As a mother I also write about family life on the coast of Spain and every now and then I try to break down the world of Spanish politics!
