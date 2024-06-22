Mar Menor clean-up

By Catherine McGeer • Published: 22 Jun 2024 • 22:06

Progress in Mar Menor Image: fundacionestrelladelevante.es

IN a joint effort to mitigate environmental risks in the Mar Menor, authorities have successfully removed a dozen sunken vessels, leaving over 30 still submerged.

Joint Effort to Mitigate Environmental Risks in the Mar Menor

Over the past five years, the regional government has extracted 54 boats, collaborating with local fishermen, the Estrella de Levante Foundation, Anse, WWF, and Hippocampus. The unregulated mooring of boats poses threats such as oil spills, collisions, and hazards to beach safety.

Successful Removal of Sunken Vessels

Since 2018, the Region of Murcia has taken responsibility for removing 54 boats. Disputes with the central government led to a collaboration model involving various groups to continue extractions. Recent efforts saw twelve vessels up to twelve metres long removed from locations like Lo Poyo and Playa Honda, aiding ecosystem preservation.

Safeguarding the Lagoon’s Delicate Ecosystem

‘The challenge persists due to varying depths and conditions,’ noted Juan López Abadía of the Estrella de Levante Foundation. An upcoming documentary will showcase cleanup efforts and protection measures for seahorses and other local species. Future operations aim to clear the remaining thirty-plus wrecks, ensuring compliance with environmental laws and safeguarding the lagoon’s delicate ecosystem.

