By Kevin Fraser Park • Published: 22 Jun 2024 • 13:58

Mijas concerts, attractions and a market Photo: Mijas Town Hall

The Mayor of Mijas, Ana Mata, has launched ‘Mijas with soul by candlelight’, an initiative which from July 5 to 7 will see the town decorated with more than 15,000 candles, a medieval market and a series of concerts.

This new event, which continues and expands ‘Mijas with soul’, which began on May 30, features a full schedule of activities designed for all tastes and ages.

First of all, some of the most emblematic spots in Mijas Pueblo, including the Plaza Virgen de la Peña, the Plaza de la Constitución, the Calle San Sebastián and the area of the Muralla, will all be lit up with candles. The aim is to create a magical atmosphere that highlights and enhances the innate charm of Mijas.

This will be accompanied by a market with a medieval atmosphere which, for three days, will offer residents and visitors a tour of different parts of the village where they can enjoy parades (three shows are planned for Friday and five on Saturday and Sunday), juggling, jesters and stilt walkers, Andalucian music, a large children’s play area and belly dancing shows. There will also be children’s attractions including a Ferris wheel, a merry-go-round and a pirate ship.

Ana Mata said, “we wanted to put together a set of events which young and old can enjoy. Nobody doubts that Mijas is one of the most beautiful villages in Spain and, with this initiative, we want to show precisely that: that we are captivated by its innate magic, by its soul”.

Music will be high on the agenda: the Miguel González Berral auditorium will see shows every day at 9.30pm and tickets can be purchased at https://lacocheraentradas.com/ from €15.

In addition, a bus service has been arranged from the Las Lagunas and La Cala fairgrounds, as well as from the car park located in the quarry in Mijas Pueblo. This service will be operational from 6pm until 2am.