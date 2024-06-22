Music ‘al fresco’

By Kevin Fraser Park •
Photo: Malaga Provincial Council
With the onset of summer, Malaga’s contemporary culture centre La Térmica is hosting ‘Música a la fresca’ (Music in the fresh air).
This is a series of concerts organised in collaboration with the Malaga Philharmonic Orchestra which this year, for the first time, leaves the gardens of the centre to visit Alhaurín de la Torre, in a tribute to the famous composers Mancini and Puccini.
On Thursday July 4, at the Finca El Portón in Alhaurín de la Torre at 10pm, the programme will be entirely dedicated to the music of the Italian composer Giacomo Puccini.
This is the first concert to be held in the province of Malaga in the centenary year of his death. Under the title ‘Tutto Puccini’, it offers a musical journey through his operas most appreciated by the general public, including: ‘La Boheme’, ‘Madama Butterfly’, ‘Tosca’, ‘Turandot’ and ‘La Rodine’, among others.
The event aims to evoke the emotion and sensitivity of a composer as it covers many of the most important arias from nine of his best-known operas.
The programme will be performed by some of the voices participating in previous editions of the Torre del Lago Puccini Festival, the only one in the world dedicated entirely to Puccini, which this year celebrates its 70th year.
The Orquesta Filarmónica de Málaga will perform under the baton of Maestro Salvador Vázquez and with the artistic support of the Fondazione Festival Puccini. The artistic cast includes tenor Carlo Rafaelli, sopranos Elisabetta Zizzo and Guiomar Cantó and baritone Luca Bruno.
Tickets can be purchased through mientrada.net.
