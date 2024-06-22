Sleepless in Secadero

By Kevin Fraser Park • Published: 22 Jun 2024 • 14:21

Summer in Secadero, Casares Photo: Casares Town Hall

Secadero in Casares is hosting a series of events for summer 2024 including the Noche en Vela and the ‘Los 40 Principales’ concert.

On Saturday June 29, Secadero will host its traditional Noche en Vela, a magical party to kick off a summer full of activities, the programme of which was announced at a press conference by the Mayor, Juan Luis Villalón, and Councillor, Noelia Rodríguez.

The Mayor looked forward to this “very special sleepless night”. An event that has a long-established presence in the town, “when everyone comes to enjoy the charm of the candles and the quality of the music that is prepared, its market and food”, said the Mayor.

The event kicks off at 8pm with the lighting of the candles, and the start of the exhibitions in Plaza de Andalucía: pottery, dream catchers, cooking and glitter make-up.

The music will start at 10pm with the ‘Leon Dixie Jazzband’, who will set the atmosphere in Plaza de la Paz with music from the 1920s. And it will continue with two groups: ‘La Jaula’ and ‘Compas y Flamenco’.

The Councillor of Secadero also talked about the rest of the programme for this summer season, which will include the Fair, from July 18 to 21 plus the summer cinema shows every Wednesday with family films.

And, this year for the first time, the Los 40 Principales DJ concert, which brings to Secadero on Saturday August 10 two renowned DJs, Arturo Grao and Jesús Sánchez. The event includes a training section consisting of a master class, which will allow those interested to try out the world of DJs. The night will continue with a big party from 10pm in the Plaza de la Paz.

The night will be completed with foodtrucks providing something to eat and drink and there will also be a bus service departing from Casares town and coast.