Summer Solstice: Sun’s passage through Portell del Puig Campana

By Catherine McGeer • Published: 22 Jun 2024 • 22:56

: Benidorm's summer solstice Image: Benidorm Town Hall.

BENIDORM celebrated another summer solstice with a spectacular natural event that drew locals and visitors. The highlight of the evening was the sun’s passage through the Portell del Puig Campana, marking the shortest night of the year.

Gathering at Portell del Puig Campana

From early evening, hundreds gathered near the Sant Jaume cemetery at Partida dels Marxassos, eager to witness this annual phenomenon. Thanks to local initiatives the event has grown in popularity.

Community Support and Cultural Significance

Mayor Toni Pérez, along with council members like Ana Pellicer, joined the crowd, along with representatives of the organisers. The event also honoured the memory of Jaume Climent, a passionate advocate who recently deceased.

Despite last year’s disappointment due to clouds, this year the sun didn’t disappoint. Equipped with protective gear like shaded glasses and welding helmets, attendees watched as the sun set precisely through the Portell, known locally as Tajo de Roldán.

: Benidorm’s summer solstice Image: Benidorm Town Hall.

Photographer and university professor Jaume Fuster, recipient of the ‘Ciutat de Benidorm’ award, captured the moment, sharing it with both locals and the scientific community.

