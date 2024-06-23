A Curry and Comedy evening for ADANA

By Kevin Fraser Park • Published: 23 Jun 2024 • 9:23

The Lark in the Park Photo: International Theatre Studio

ADANA is organising a fundraising event on Wednesday July 3 from 8pm at Green House, Dona Julia Golf Club in Casares Costa.

Tickets are €20 per person and a pre-payment is required. Please email adanaevents@gmail.com or call Events Coordinator, Sheldon on 642 74 07 08 to reserve your place.

Curry, pizza, rice and salads will be served. There will also be a raffle with great prizes. The ITS (International Theatre Studio) Comedy Crew will be performing parts of the show that they did for the Lark in the Park for a new audience.

The Lark in the Park annual charity event raised a total of €3,073 part of which will be used towards the building fund to raise money for ITS to eventually have their own venue plus a cheque for for €1,834 will be presented at this event to the animal rescue charity ADANA.