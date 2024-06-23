A Curry and Comedy evening for ADANA

By Kevin Fraser Park •
Published: 23 Jun 2024 • 9:23
The Lark in the Park
Photo: International Theatre Studio
ADANA is organising a fundraising event on Wednesday July 3 from 8pm at Green House, Dona Julia Golf Club in Casares Costa.
Tickets are €20 per person and a pre-payment is required. Please email adanaevents@gmail.com or call Events Coordinator, Sheldon on 642 74 07 08 to reserve your place.
Curry, pizza, rice and salads will be served. There will also be a raffle with great prizes. The ITS (International Theatre Studio) Comedy Crew will be performing parts of the show that they did for the Lark in the Park for a new audience.
The Lark in the Park annual charity event raised a total of €3,073 part of which will be used towards the building fund to raise money for ITS to eventually have their own venue plus a cheque for for €1,834 will be presented at this event to the animal rescue charity ADANA.
Kevin was born in Scotland and worked in marketing, running his own businesses in UK, Italy and, for the last 8 years, here in Spain. He moved to the Costa del Sol in 2016 working initially in real estate. He has a passion for literature and particularly the English language which is how he got into writing.
