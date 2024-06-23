A touching tribute to Negret

By Anna Akopyan • Published: 23 Jun 2024 • 13:14

Deda and Michaela with Negret´s statue Credit: Pam Mcmurchie Lindsay, Facebook

Negret was a lively dog of around 17 years old, who originally belonged to a senior restaurant owner of Ca Toni in Altea.

Negret´s friendliness and playfulness were cherished amongst the Altean community for a long time. When the owner of the restaurant, Toni, was taken poorly, Negret found a new home in Albir with Deda Allum.

Tragically, Negret passed away in an incident where a firecracker was thoughtlessly thrown by a group of young men outside a cafe in Altea´s port.

Deda and her friend Pam were heartbroken by the incident and began raising money to install a statue of Negret on the grounds of the restaurant.

Deda wanted the statue to be a tribute to both Toni and Negret; “He was such a gentle dog and so many people have come forward with their own stories about him; he was well known and much loved.”

The statue was unveiled over a weekend in June with a good turnout of the local community, celebrating the installation of the permanent memorial and remembering Negret.

Deda wanted to highlight the dangers of firecrackers, making sure the incident is never repeated again; “It was a thoughtless act, actually, it was illegal what they did, and poor Negret was simply overwhelmed-”

RIP Negret.