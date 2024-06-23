A touching tribute to Negret

By Anna Akopyan •
Published: 23 Jun 2024 • 13:14
Deda and Michaela with Negret´s statue
Credit: Pam Mcmurchie Lindsay, Facebook
Negret was a lively dog of around 17 years old, who originally belonged to a senior restaurant owner of Ca Toni in Altea.
Negret´s friendliness and playfulness were cherished amongst the Altean community for a long time. When the owner of the restaurant, Toni, was taken poorly, Negret found a new home in Albir with Deda Allum.
Tragically, Negret passed away in an incident where a firecracker was thoughtlessly thrown by a group of young men outside a cafe in Altea´s port.
Deda and her friend Pam were heartbroken by the incident and began raising money to install a statue of Negret on the grounds of the restaurant.
Deda wanted the statue to be a tribute to both Toni and Negret; “He was such a gentle dog and so many people have come forward with their own stories about him; he was well known and much loved.”
The statue was unveiled over a weekend in June with a good turnout of the local community, celebrating the installation of the permanent memorial and remembering Negret.
Deda wanted to highlight the dangers of firecrackers, making sure the incident is never repeated again; “It was a thoughtless act, actually, it was illegal what they did, and poor Negret was simply overwhelmed-”
RIP Negret.
Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Originally from Moscow, with Russian and Armenian origins, Anna has lived in Costa Blanca for over ten years. She is passionate about singing, acting and traveling.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Website
Comment for robots
Please empty this comment field to prove you're human.
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.