By John Smith • Published: 23 Jun 2024 • 12:35

Always helping four legged friends Credit: AA Dog Rescue

The most recent fundraiser for AA Dog Rescue, at the new La Fiesta Bar, with El Cuatro went very well and €505 was raised for the charity.

The band and the new hosts at La Fiesta in Arboleas were very kind and generous and both gave contributions to this worthy cause.

The charity looks forward to August 23 when La Fiesta will be hosting El Cuatro again for the benefit of the cause.

Special musical event

More immediate however is the fact that AA Dog Rescue Albox will be hosting a special musical event at the Kubatin/Hostal Meson in Arboleas on Saturday June 29.

Starting at 5pm and lasting until late, it will feature five popular acts Steve Jackson, Jools Hirst (with Dee on bass), Lady Ellen, Rewind and Roy Orbison tribute act David Dawson.

Entry costs €10 per person (all funds going to this animal charity) and there will be a raffle as there is always a need to be able to feed, care for and cover vets costs with so many abandoned dogs being looked after.

Whilst enjoying the music, guests can also purchase tapas and drinks.

Don’t forget the charity shop

Volunteers and donation for the charity shop in Calle Malaga Albox are always welcome and for larger items which they may be able to collect, call Steve on +34 693 762 889.