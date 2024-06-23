Amanda Holden filming new Netflix dating show

By Trelawney Bresic •
Amanda Holden has been enjoying a stunning Mallorcan summer
Amanda Holden is in Mallorca, currently filming her upcoming Netflix dating show, ‘Cheaters: Unfinished Business.’
‘Cheaters: Unfinished Business’ reunites ex-couples for a chance to rekindle their romance after infidelity. Co-produced by the team behind Love Island, the show promises to explore the complexities of love and forgiveness. Holden expressed her enthusiasm about the project, calling it a ‘dream come true’ and revealing her eagerness to work with experts to help couples navigate their emotional journeys.
Speaking of unfinished business, a public spat recently erupted between Amanda and Sharon Osbourne, after Amanda jumped to Simon Cowell’s defence having heard Sharon and Louis Walsh mocking him on Celebrity Big Brother. The situation escalated when Sharon took to social media to defend herself and her husband, Ozzy Osbourne.
Despite the fiery exchange, Holden maintains hope for a reconciliation with Sharon, stating they had a pleasant relationship in the past. She downplayed the incident as a “storm in a teacup” and expressed her desire to move forward.
Meanwhile, filming for Netflix’s ‘Cheaters: Unfinished Business’ is reportedly underway in Mallorca. With her signature style and infectious energy, Amanda is likely to make the show a must-watch for fans of reality dating shows.
