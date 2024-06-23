Benidorm may return to the screens

By Anna Akopyan •
Published: 23 Jun 2024 • 12:30
Benidorm on TV
Credit: Benidorm, Facebook
Excitement is growing among Benidorm fans, after discussions rise about a potential return of the popular TV series.
The show began running in 2007 and was stopped in 2018.
The famous, Sherrie Hewson, recently spoke on Good Morning Britain about bringing her iconic character, Joyce Temple-Savage, back to life; “I think it would be good as a film and it could bring everyone from everywhere who has ever been on Benidorm – it could bring their stories back and together. I think it would be brilliant. It would be two and a half hours, as opposed to half an hour.”
The series has recently regained popularity on streaming platforms; not only are the old fans re-watching their favourite episodes but Benidorm is rising in popularity amongst new audiences.
“Everybody watches it now and everybody stops me in the street and says they want it back,” said Sherrie.
According to her, fans may soon see a return of Benidorm: “Derren Litten – he loves the idea, but it´s not for me to say obviously. He’s a brilliant writer and I know he’d write the most wonderful film.”
The star shared that Derren, creator of the show, already has seven episodes up for running if given the green flag.
Originally from Moscow, with Russian and Armenian origins, Anna has lived in Costa Blanca for over ten years. She is passionate about singing, acting and traveling.
