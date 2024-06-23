By Kevin Fraser Park •
Published: 23 Jun 2024 • 9:54
Help the donkeys
Photo: pexels CC
Join Donkey Dreamland in Mijas for a fun-filled evening of Bingo with the Donkeys on Saturday July 6
Doors open at 6pm and the bingo will start at 6.30pm. Get ready for an unforgettable night featuring: music, bingo (of course!) with exciting prizes, a welcome drink, 5 delicious tapas, vouchers from local businesses and donkey experiences to be won.
Come enjoy a unique evening with the lovable donkeys, enjoy great food and fantastic company. Don’t miss out on your chance to win amazing prizes and support the donkey sanctuary.
For more details and to book your spot, visit www.donkeydreamland.com/events
You can also become a patron of Donkey Dreamland where they tirelessly work to rescue, rehabilitate, and rehome donkeys in need.
Their efforts are funded through events like this one however, these activities alone aren’t enough to cover the rising costs of the sanctuary. Your patronage ensures they can continue rescuing donkeys and providing the medical care they need.Patrons support loving forever homes by contributing to their costs, they help educate the community and work with other rescue organisations worldwide.
As a patron you will enjoy unlimited access to Donkey Dreamland during standard hours and private visits upon request. There will be a Monthly Prize Draw when the target of 250 Patrons is reached with a chance to win a two-night trip to visit Donkey Dreamland, including accommodation for two and a return flight (up to €500).
Visit the website for more information.
Kevin was born in Scotland and worked in marketing, running his own businesses in UK, Italy and, for the last 8 years, here in Spain. He moved to the Costa del Sol in 2016 working initially in real estate. He has a passion for literature and particularly the English language which is how he got into writing.
