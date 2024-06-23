By EWN • Published: 23 Jun 2024 • 14:22

The sensitive matter of your teeth is one that for a lot of people, they dread going to the dentist, but at Clinica Dental La Plaza, going to the dentist is like a breath of fresh air.

Backed by a top tier team of professionals, this clinic is located in the popular and charming town of Javea, and has been tending to your teeth for more than 30 years.

La Plaza started in 1990 and has advanced each year continuously providing top quality service to their patients. Clinica Dental La Plaza accepts nothing less than using top quality materials available, including 3D X-ray technology for extra precision, converting your 2D images into a three-dimensional view allowing you to see the entirety of the patient’s mouth on screen. Blending their expert background with these incredible advancements in the field, making La Plaza the number one choice.

Going to the dentist might seem nerve-wracking for some, but that’s why at La Plaza their customer service is of the utmost importance, the team take their time to listen to you, to any concerns and answer any queries you may have. The staff at La Plaza also have experience in even the most severe cases of phobic patients and where necessary can implement sedation and other calming techniques.

The expert team at La Plaza are equipped to handle a variety of patients, covering some languages including English, Spanish and French. You can sink into a comfy chair, surrounded by pristine surfaces and impeccable white walls, leaving the delicate tending to of your teeth in the hands of confident professionals.

Services besides general dentistry include dental implants, cosmetic dentistry, orthodontics for children and adults and facial rejuvenation. There are also specialists in the field of podiatry and dermatology, women’s health and medical aesthetics who work within the clinic on certain days.

If you check out their website, whether you are a returning patient or a new one, they offer a free consultation form if you want to ask a question about any aspect of treatment or to get a second opinion, or bring in your EWN advert for a free checkup.

Clínica Dental la Plaza,

Ctra. del Cap de la Nau Pla, 122,

Edif la Plaza, Local 5, Javea

Telephone: +34 96 646 1120

WhatsApp: +34 680 500 357

Emergencies: 606 936 012

Email: info@clinicadentallaplaza.com

Sponsored