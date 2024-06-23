Get ready to party in Pulpi

By John Smith • Published: 23 Jun 2024 • 15:23

Announcement of EXPLÁYATE 2024 Credit: Pulpi Council

It’s going to be a summer of entertainment in Pulpi with EXPLÁYATE 2024 running from Noche San Juan until Sunday September 1.

Pulpi parties

To make the events accessible to even more people, the Pulpi Council has obtained the San Juan de los Terreros performance venue Vive Terreros which can accommodate up to 4,000 people which in turn allows for bigger and better programmes to be planned.

There will be a combination of musical entertainment and sporting events such as a charity Rugby Tournament, a swimming event, beach volleyball and a Padel Tournament.

Sports and music

The music is widespread and varied to include Terre Rock, Rumbeano, Flamenco, Aladdin the musical, a festival of 80s and 90s music, Totally Tina and then don’t forget the Summer Carnival!

There will be plenty of workshops during the summer months, summer schools, exhibitions, indeed almost every taste will be catered for.

For a complete breakdown of everything that will take place visit https://explayatepulpi.es.

Most of the events are free of charge but even those where you do have to purchase a ticket, the price is unlikely to exceed €20 per person.