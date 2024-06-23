Ladies Lunch in support of Project 4 All

By Anna Akopyan • Published: 23 Jun 2024 • 18:42

Ladies Lunch at Los Limoneros Credit: Tracey Billing, Facebook

101 beautiful and generous ladies got together for lunch on June 20, raising €1,215 for Project 4 All´s women´s refuge, Casa Martine.

Moraira Ladies Lunch group met at a recently renovated hotel and restaurant Los Limoneros, where a delightful lunch was enjoyed with flowing wine and feminine support.

Arne Soeten from Project 4 All paid a visit to the group, talking about Project 4 All and their consistent efforts to help neighbours in need. Money was also raised through raffle prizes, one of which included a stay at the host, Los Limoneros with a dinner.

Tracey Billing, the organiser of Ladies Lunch, gave many thanks to the local businesses for continually supporting the group with the raffles, as well as the ladies who come and make helping other people a joy.

Arne Soeten, on his side, expressed gratitude to the group on social media; “We want to extend our deepest gratitude to the incredible Moraira Ladies Lunch Group for their outstanding generosity and support.”

This was the last Lunch until September but helping is easy by contributing to Project 4 All; becoming a member is worth just €10 per month. Find out more here.