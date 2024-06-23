Manchester airport is in chaos

By Donna Williams • Published: 23 Jun 2024 • 10:38

Power outage at Manchester airport creates chaos Credit: Facebook: BobbiHadgraft

A power outage at Manchester Airport has led to a slew of severe cancellations and delays, leaving passengers uncertain and frustrated.

A power outage that affected Terminals 1 and 2 earlier this morning has affected Manchester Airport and buildings in the surrounding area. While the power has now been restored, the airport is still working on recovering all services, but at present, they have no idea when that might be.

As a result, passengers already inside the airport face significant delays and possible cancellations. In a statement released earlier today, the airport said, “We are working to get those passengers already at the airport onto flights as soon as possible.”

They added, “The disruption caused by the outage means, in some instances, baggage may not be on those flights, and we will work with airlines to make sure passengers are reunited with any baggage that is not on their flight as soon as possible.”

Manchester Airport passengers urged to check flight status

Passengers scheduled to fly from Terminals 1 and 2 are strongly advised not to come to the airport until further notice. Instead, they should contact their airlines for the most recent updates.

Passengers planning to fly from Terminal 3 may also face delays, but they are advised to come to the airport as normal unless their airline advises otherwise.

Thankfully, inbound flights are less affected, but there are likely to be some delays experienced at border control.

Manchester Airport has assured that “their customer service and resilience team are working hard to keep passengers in the airport updated, along with their airline colleagues.”

This is not the first time that Manchester Airport has experienced power issues. The same thing happened in Terminal 3 in May last year, resulting in delayed flights and huge queues at check-in.