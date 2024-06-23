Trending:

Micro-gigantic Museum Guadalest

By Donna Williams • Published: 23 Jun 2024 • 11:10

Entrance to the Micro-gigantic Museum in Guadalest Credit: Shutterstock: Nina Alizada

Once you have seen these incredible miniatures through the magnifying glass, you will never view the natural world the same way again.

Immerse yourself in the unique perspective of artist Manuel Ussa, as he unveils a collection of 33 exquisite miniatures. Each piece, more incredible than the next, is a testament to Ussa’s ability to draw inspiration from the tiniest of creatures.

Magnificent sculptures created by Manuel Ussa

From a fairy donning wings crafted from a real butterfly to a wasp ‘ridden ‘like a horse, and an ant playing a violin, Ussa’s works transport you to a world of pollen particles, vegetable seeds, and insects that are barely visible to the naked eye.

Ussa’s art is a unique fusion of nature and famous works of art. Drawing inspiration from both, he recreates these masterpieces in a way that must be seen to be believed.

For instance, one such exhibit is the famous EL Greco painting, meticulously depicted on a grain of rice. This unique combination of nature and art is sure to inspire and amaze.

