Micro-gigantic Museum Guadalest

By Donna Williams •
Published: 23 Jun 2024 • 11:10
Entrance to the Micro-gigantic Museum in Guadalest
Credit: Shutterstock: Nina Alizada
Once you have seen these incredible miniatures through the magnifying glass, you will never view the natural world the same way again.
Immerse yourself in the unique perspective of artist Manuel Ussa, as he unveils a collection of 33 exquisite miniatures. Each piece, more incredible than the next, is a testament to Ussa’s ability to draw inspiration from the tiniest of creatures.
From a fairy donning wings crafted from a real butterfly to a wasp ‘ridden ‘like a horse, and an ant playing a violin, Ussa’s works transport you to a world of pollen particles, vegetable seeds, and insects that are barely visible to the naked eye.
Ussa’s art is a unique fusion of nature and famous works of art. Drawing inspiration from both, he recreates these masterpieces in a way that must be seen to be believed.
For instance, one such exhibit is the famous EL Greco painting, meticulously depicted on a grain of rice. This unique combination of nature and art is sure to inspire and amaze.
Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Marketer, copywriter, storyteller and President of Samaritans in Spain. They say variety is the spice of life and I am definitely loving life!
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Comment for robots
Please empty this comment field to prove you're human.
Website
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.