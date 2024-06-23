Obtain an environmental badge for city driving

By Trelawney Bresic • Published: 23 Jun 2024 • 21:10

Palma City Council will impose a 200€ fine for violating the new regulations Credit:Thomas Wolf, www.foto-tw.de

Palma de Mallorca is set to implement a Low Emissions Zone (ZBE) in its city centre starting January 1, 2025.

This initiative aims to combat air pollution by restricting access to the area based on vehicle emissions.

What Vehicles Are Affected?

Under the new regulations, petrol cars registered before 2000 and diesel cars registered before 2006 will be prohibited from entering the ZBE. Violating this restriction will result in a hefty fine of 200€. These vehicles cannot be awarded the necessary environmental badge by the General Directorate of Traffic (DGT) and will therefore be barred from entering the zone.

Types of Environmental Badges

The DGT has established four environmental badges to categorise vehicles based on their emission levels:

B Label (Yellow): Least polluting petrol vehicles registered since January 2001 and diesel vehicles from 2006 onwards.

C Label (Green): Most common badge for petrol vehicles registered since September 2015 and diesel vehicles from 2014.

ECO Label: Applies to hybrid electric vehicles, compressed natural gas (CNG) vehicles, and plug-in hybrids with an electric range of less than 40 km.

Zero Emissions Badge (Blue): Identifies fully electric vehicles and long-range plug-in hybrids.

How to Check Your Badge Eligibility

A simple online tool on the DGT website allows you to verify your vehicle’s corresponding badge by entering the licence plate number. Generally, vehicles registered before 2000 will not be listed in the system, automatically disqualifying them from circulating or parking within the ZBE.

Exceptions to the ZBE Restriction

Residents with vehicles registered within the ZBE, those who own a parking space within the zone, and medical or emergency vehicles are exempt from the restrictions regardless of their vehicle’s age.

Acquiring Environmental Badges

The badges can be purchased for 5€ (potentially with additional shipping costs) through the DGT website, post offices, tobacconists, and some auto repair shops. The DGT recommends placing the badge on the lower right corner of the windshield. However, the obligation to display the badge visibly might vary depending on the local city council’s regulations.

Fines for ZBE Violations

Palma City Council will impose a 200€ fine for violating the ZBE regulations. Repeat offenders within a one-year period may face a 30 per cent increase in fines.

Gradual Implementation

The ZBE implementation adheres to a European Union mandate for cities exceeding 50,000 inhabitants. The restrictions will become stricter over time, with vehicles sporting the B label also being banned from the zone starting January 1, 2027.