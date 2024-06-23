By Donna Williams • Published: 23 Jun 2024 • 19:45

The paintings adorning the altarpiece of Our Lady of the Assumption Church Guadalest Credit: Shutterstock: Nina Alizada

Our Lady of the Assumption Church is considered to be one of Guadalest’s most important religious and cultural monuments.

Built in the 18th century and located in the old part of Guadalest, it is a beautiful temple of Baroque design.

Constructed between 1740 and 1753, it was remodelled after being burned and looted during the Spanish Civil War. The alterations decreased the length of the original building, and the cupola and transept were removed.

Further renovations were carried out between 1995 and 1996 to preserve the current building.

David Pastor Corbi, contemporary painter artist

In addition, a new altarpiece to the main altar was added in 2018, and painter David Pastor Corbi adorned it with ten paintings.

Taking centre stage is a particularly impressive painting of the Assumption of Mary into heaven with twelve angels guiding the way.

Other paintings depict important aspects of Mary’s life, starting with the Annunciation and leading to the Dormition of the Virgin. The term ‘dormition’ being used to distinguish from the death experienced by all mortals.